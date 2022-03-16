A viral moment, Western Art Week and other news

Thanks for reading First Nations, the Great Falls Tribune's newsletter dedicated to tribal news. To get this in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free newsletter here.

An emotional moment on the court

Last week, in a very close game, the Harlem High School boys' basketball team upset Lodge Grass High School 69-67 in the Class B state semifinal.

Harlem High School is located just outside the Fort Belknap Reservation, and Lodge Grass High School is on the Crow Reservation. It would be an understatement to say that basketball is huge in Native communities . Businesses close to observe games, players are celebrities in their communities, coaches stand in as parents and teammates become brothers.

As Benji Crebs — a senior on Rocky Boy High School's team — put it: "basketball here, it's important."

"Kids go through a lot. Kids on the rez have seen so much in life, probably more than a lot of adults have seen. So basketball and other sports, it really helps. It helps them not think too much about it. It's really a break from reality," he said

Players and coaches hold themselves to a high standard throughout the season, but pressure mounts in the state tournament.

When Harlem defeated two-time defending state champion Lodge Grass on Friday, Lodge Grass players dropped to their knees and hung their heads in despair. Expectations for them were high. They put everything into the game, into the season, and as their bodies collapsed on the gym floor, their exhaustion and disappointment showed.

But then, something unique happened — before celebrating their victory, several Harlem players rushed to console the Lodge Grass players . They kneeled alongside them, hugged and high-fived them.

Photos and videos of the moment circulated on social media, as community members and spectators praised the boys for being class acts, good teammates and positive role models.

If you haven't seen it, you can watch the video here .

Indigenous artists featured at Western Art Week

The annual Western Art Week kicked off in Great Falls on Wednesday. The week's events feature artists of every kind at venues across the Electric City. Many Indigenous artists have their work on display, including John Pepion , a Blackfeet artist who uses mixed media. Three of Pepion's pieces are shown below.

