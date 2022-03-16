ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakeem Kae-Kazim’s ‘It’s the Blackness’ Sets Cast: Kalu Ikeagwu, Marcy Dolapo Oni to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKalu Ikeagwu and Marcy Dolapo Oni have been tapped to star in “It’s the Blackness,” the debut feature from actor turned director Hakeem Kae-Kazim. Ikeagwu (“30 Days”) and Oni (“Diary of a Lagos Girl”) will play Mr and Mrs Baba-Lola in the...

