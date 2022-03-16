ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P67mC_0eh0U7uZ00

The U.S. Senate passed a bill March 15 that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” Rubio said.

The bill passed with no opposition. It now heads to the House for consideration. If passed and signed by President Joe Biden, the new law would take effect in November 2023 to give time for industries to adjust.

Daylight Saving Time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy. Since then, some states have made their own decisions about how to observe time.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time began on March 13. It will last until Nov. 6.

By Scripps National.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Russian cyberattack warning to all Americans – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement to all Americans on Monday afternoon warning that Russia may target the U.S. with cyberattacks. This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.
Vice

Mark Meadows Helped Plan Jan. 6 March to the Capitol, Witness Told Congress

A member of the team that planned the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally preceding the Capitol riot told congressional investigators that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was on a planning call with organizers and discussed obtaining an official permit for a march on the Capitol, Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
The Conversation U.S.

Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises hard questions about funding conservation through gun sales

Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities. That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated about US$247 million in inflation-adjusted apportionments to state fish and wildlife agencies from the federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which collects and manages these funds. By 2018, these revenues had more than tripled to $829 million. These taxes on guns and ammunition sales provide a...
AGRICULTURE
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy