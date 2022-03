Last weekend reminded us that winter was still around with the temperature drops and the dryer air. With these changes, our skin gets drier and our lips become red and cracked. There must be a way to minimize these effects of the cold weather. Luckily, there are some simple tips that can help our skin in cold temperatures. The first rule of cold weather skin care is to keep skin moist, since cold air dries out skin. The first step to improve the moistness of the skin is to use a moisturizer, and choosing the right one is important....

