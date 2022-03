TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On 3/12/22 at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to the area of N. Ross and W. Bow in Tyler on report of gunshots. At the same time, we also received a call that two shooting victims were at Christus Mother Frances. The victims were both 13 years old females who were each shot one time. It was determined that they were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. Their condition is stable.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO