Emily Atack cuts a glamorous figure in a black minidress as she celebrates latest clothes launch with lavish dinner and plenty of bubbly at top London hotel

Her latest spring collection with New Look launched on Tuesday.

And Emily Atack made sure to go all out when it came to marking the significant event.

Cutting a glamorous figure in a black minidress, the Celebrity Juice star, 32, toasted her success with a no-expenses spared meal with family and friends in one of London's newest hotels One Shoreditch.

Cheers! Emily Atack, 32, toasted her success with a fancy intimate meal with family and friends in one of London's newest hotels One Shoreditch on Tuesday night

The TV star made the most of the day by booking into her stunning room early on in the afternoon to get her hair and make-up done.

Emily appeared to be blown away by the room's breathtaking view which showed off the capital's skyline.

The reality star was gifted some champagne to her room with a note which said: 'Hi Emily, welcome! Stay amazing, stay fantastic and stay out as late as you want. Team One Hundred,' which Emily replied: 'Best little welcome note ever.'

Beautiful: The event was spring themed, with flowers on the table and pastel colours used for the decor

Fizz: The reality star was gifted some champagne to her room

Getting all glammed up for the night, she had her makeup artist Lydia on hand who made sure she looked her best.

Emily later took to Instagram to show off the tablescape in the restaurant.

The event was spring themed, with flowers on the table and pastel colours used for the decor.

Lucky partygoers also got to enjoy a display of candles in glass baubles that were immersed in foliage hanging from a floral ceiling.

Emily later knocked back some bubbly with her famous mum Kate Robbins, sister Martha and close friend Molly Schofield.

Views: Emily appeared to be blown away by the rooms breath-taking view which is located on the social heart of evolving Shoreditch

The group later headed outside with with their glasses of wine to chat around warm fires and continued the night into the early hours.

Emily was glowing in the pictures as she opted for a full face of glam makeup.

She teamed the look with a glossy nude lip and wore her blonde locks in some loose waves.

Emily looked ready to party as she captioned her post: 'Ready for a fun night with the @newlook team celebrating my new spring edit! Feels like ACTUAL SPRING'.

Cute: The reality star was gifted some fizz to her room with an adorable accompanying note while Emily posted on her Instagram page

Pampered: Getting all glammed up for the night, she had her makeup artist Lydia on hand who made sure to get her look on fleek

Pout: Emily was surrounded by many of her adoring friends on the night

Applause: Emily's friends cheered on her success on the night

Cheers: The party later headed outside with with their glasses of wine to chat around warm fires and continued the night into the early hours

Saffron Barker also made an appearance at the event as she posted a selfie on New Look's Instagram story.

The clothing brand teased her arrival on their social media, asking followers to guess the guest.

New look captioned their story: '@saffronbarker is her to celebrate #EmilysNewLookFeeling'.

Stunning: The actress flashed her dazzling white smile as she opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features

Friends: Saffron Barker also made an appearance at the event as she posted a selfie on New Look's Instagram story

Pals: Emily shared a tipsy snap with some of the New Look team Will Charles (right) and Georgina Fox (middle)

Emily's new collection is filled with everything from pretty day dresses to colourful going out looks, with the new edit from the star offering spring’s trending pieces.

Emily has been teasing the looks on Instagram as she posed in a purple blazer and matching handbag from the collection.

New Look commenting saying "Loving Emily’s blazer? Keep an eye on our website, this (which we love too) and lots more styles similar to this are coming throughout Spring & Summer.'