India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
March 16 (UPI) -- A young Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving a puzzle in 14.32 seconds -- while riding his bicycle.

Jayadharshan Venkatesan, 12, of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, told Guinness World Records he spent two years perfecting his speedcubing technique before attempting the world record.

Venkatesan solved the cube in 14.32 seconds, earning the record for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle.

Venkatesan's Rubik's cube skills previously earned him a place in the Asia Book of Records when he solved 60 cubes in 30 minutes using only one hand.

