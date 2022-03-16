ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Citizen beats out favourite Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at 28/1 after a false start on day two of Cheltenham

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Global Citizen beat out Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase on day two of Cheltenham.

In a big win for jockey Kielan Woods, Global Citizen gave a good gallop from the front.

Editeur Du Gite and Global Citizen were side-by-side as they went over the second-last with Andy Dufresne giving some chase but ultimately the Ben Pauling horse held on.

More to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMlml_0eh0TiKI00
Global Citizen (pictured) won the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

JOHNNY HENDERSON GRAND ANNUAL CHASE

1. Global Citizen 28/1

2. Andy Dufresne 10/3

3. Frero Banbou 6/1

4. Editeur Du Gite 15-2

