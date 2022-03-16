Global Citizen beats out favourite Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at 28/1 after a false start on day two of Cheltenham
Global Citizen beat out Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase on day two of Cheltenham.
In a big win for jockey Kielan Woods, Global Citizen gave a good gallop from the front.
Editeur Du Gite and Global Citizen were side-by-side as they went over the second-last with Andy Dufresne giving some chase but ultimately the Ben Pauling horse held on.
More to follow.
JOHNNY HENDERSON GRAND ANNUAL CHASE
1. Global Citizen 28/1
2. Andy Dufresne 10/3
3. Frero Banbou 6/1
4. Editeur Du Gite 15-2
Comments / 1