Global Citizen beats out favourite Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at 28/1 after a false start on day two of Cheltenham

Global Citizen beat out Andy Dufresne to win the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase on day two of Cheltenham.

In a big win for jockey Kielan Woods, Global Citizen gave a good gallop from the front.

Editeur Du Gite and Global Citizen were side-by-side as they went over the second-last with Andy Dufresne giving some chase but ultimately the Ben Pauling horse held on.

More to follow.

Global Citizen (pictured) won the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

JOHNNY HENDERSON GRAND ANNUAL CHASE

1. Global Citizen 28/1

2. Andy Dufresne 10/3

3. Frero Banbou 6/1

4. Editeur Du Gite 15-2