Editor’s note: The below was written in response to a Feb. 16 guest column, “The speech I gave at the Jan. 12 WPSD school board meeting,”. The claim that the founders of the United States of America “turned to God” to solve a dilemma about government being “inherently evil” is simply NOT true. NOWHERE in the Constitution can be found an appeal to God. In Article VI is the only reference to religion whatsoever in the Constitution: “… no religious test shall be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.” And in Amendment I it states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO