The mayor announces that ill or plague-stricken people should not be seen on the streets and cannot be taken to the hospital. They must remain in their homes. While the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and World Health Organization scramble to keep up with the multiple whack-a-mole coronavirus variants that have turned modern life downright cattywampus, there's one dark avenue of transmission they haven't, to the best of our knowledge, explored. That's right, we speak, obviously, of vampirism. No, wait, hear us out. Our theory isn't as fantastical as it may at first sound.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO