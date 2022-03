Westport firefighters were able to save the life of a family dog as they battled their second structure fire in a week. Firefighters responded to a two-story home on fire on Sanford Road at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Deputy Chief Dan Baldwin, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home on both the first and second floors.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO