It’s no secret that guitar-driven pop is back en vogue, between Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Avril Lavigne teaming up to form a pop-punk Avengers and Gen Z pop progenitors like Olivia Rodrigo, WILLOW, and GAYLE drawing major influence from edgy ’00s mainstays like Avril, Ashlee Simpson, Paramore, and, of course, Fefe Dobson. Best known for moody pop-punk bangers like “Bye Bye Boyfriend,” “Everything,” and “Take Me Away,” the Ontario native ruled the airwaves when her debut album dropped in 2003. For all of Dobson’s success — Fefe Dobson went platinum in her native Canada — she couldn’t quite get out from under the shadow of the music industry’s narrow-mindedness.

