What is a Busker License? If you are a street performer or like to entertain in the parks for people, then you are a Busker. The City of Duluth said in a press release that having street performers adds to the color and life of the city and people remember the good ones. Since there are only certain places allowed to perform and certain performances allowed the license is good at enhancing the flavor of the city of Duluth and doesn't become a nuisance to the people conducting business.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO