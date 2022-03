The unveiling of the newest quality of life addition at Pacific Park, a sleek, modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app, has been postponed. The City of Sulphur Springs had planned to hold the opening on Friday, March 11, but due to predictions of potential snow and other wintery weather city officials made the decision to postpone the unveiling. City officials are potentially looking at Friday morning, March 25, as the date to reset the planned unveiling, but had yet to confirm with all partners involved, according to Sulphur Springs Assistant City Manager/Community Development Director Tory Niewiadomski.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO