The NCAA Tournament Round of 64 will begin on Thursday afternoon. One of the more intriguing matchups will be between No. 13 Vermont and No. 4 Arkansas. Arkansas (25-8) made a run to the Elite Eight last year before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. The Razorbacks finished fourth in the SEC standings and are 20th in the NET and the KenPom rankings. This was the 14th time Arkansas posted 25 wins and its' also the first time since the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons that the Razorbacks accomplished the feat back-to-back.

