Last year Angela Lecours took a step that she hoped would help prepare her for a new career as a hair stylist — something that “has always been my passion,” she says. She had moved to southeastern Wisconsin from Tomahawk and prepared to enroll in an apprenticeship program. Dave Hagemeier, who owns a group of franchise hair salons in Milwaukee’s northern and western suburbs and regularly sponsors apprentices under a state-approved program, was happy to hire her in one of his shops.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO