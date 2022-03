Alliance High School Senior Angie Davis has signed a Letter of Intent to attend Doane University in Crete, Ne. and will be a member of the womens basketball team. Angie is a 3 year starter for the Alliance Bulldogs. She averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds this season. She also made 34, 3-pointers and shot 64% from the free throw line. She played her freshman season at Hyannis High School where she scored over 100 points. At AHS, she also competed in volleyball, cross country and track & field. Angie says it has always been her dream to play college basketball and she looks forward to beginning her college career. Angie is the Daughter of Lori and Scott Davis of rural Garden County.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO