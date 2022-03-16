ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursdays Downtown Changes Dates for 2022

By Carly Ross
 4 days ago
The weather is warming up, spring is in the air, which means summer is right around the corner. And that means that Thursdays Downtown is also right around the corner! It's definitely one of my favorite events in town so I'm looking forward to it. But just a heads up, the...

1520 The Ticket

Rochester City Council Meetings Go Back to In Person Next Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester City Council meetings will move to an in-person format starting next week. According to a news release, the council meetings and study sessions will move to an in-person format for all elected officials starting on March 21st, 2022. Board and Commission members will also return to in-person meetings on the same date.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
1520 The Ticket

Amazing Summer Camps Near Rochester That Kids Will Love

Summer vacation will be here before you know it and if you don't have a camp picked out for your child yet, this list of summer camps in Rochester, Minnesota, and throughout Southeast Minnesota should be bookmarked. There's a little something that every child will enjoy - from horse camps, day camps, overnight camps, all with themes that are sure to keep your child entertained all summer long!
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Here’s How to Make St. Patrick’s Day in Rochester the Most Festive Ever

It's probably too late to do this year, but here's something Rah-Rah-Rochester should do to help celebrate Minnesota's Irish heritage for St. Patrick's Day. Know what it is?. If your travels throughout southeast Minnesota have taken you near the mighty Zumbro River in downtown Rochester, did you notice how festive it looks, already decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday (3/17)?
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found In Rochester School Parking Lot

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A body was found in the parking lot of a Rochester elementary school Wednesday. Officers were called to Gage school around 4:40 pm after the body was discovered by a melting snow pile. RPD spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says “The body appears to have been...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Great Prank At Mayo Clinic, Rochester – Same Suit Used In Many Staff Photos

Next time you take a look thru the Mayo Clinic Directory, pay attention to what people are wearing. You might notice the quietest prank/joke in the history of awesome things. According to the Mayo Clinic, three people, Zachary Fogarty, Computational Biology; Briant Fruth, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics; and Drew Seisler, Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, shared an office at Mayo Clinic here in Rochester, Minnesota, and hatched a plan to match in their next Mayo Staff Photo.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Downtown Rochester Project Wrapping Up, Two Others Continue

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Work is wrapping up on one downtown Rochester project and continues to move ahead on two others. Work at the Two Discovery Square Building is concentrating on interior areas as it nears completion. Developer M.A. Mortenson Co. has indicated construction is ahead of schedule. Work on the building began in Sept. 2020 and a topping-off ceremony was held last March. The building will be connected to One Discovery Square along 2nd Ave SW, south of the downtown Mayo Clinic campus. One Discovery Square opened in 2019. The two buildings are part of the DMC initiative.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Just Made the 2022 List of Best Cities to Live in America

A new survey is out with a list of the 2022 Best Cities to Live in America, and our own Rochester made the list. Here are the reasons why we were included. It's not a surprise that Rochester has been included on another national list of Best Places to Live. Minnesota's Med City has long been a part of many similar surveys over the years, and now we find ourselves included in this new Niche list of the 2022 Best Cities to Live in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Twenty People File For Vacant Hagedorn Seat

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Voters who take part in the May primary election for the 1st Congressional District seat that represents southern Minnesota will have a long list of candidates to choose from. A total of 10 Republicans and eight Democrats have filed for the seat that became...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota is Home to the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The green beer will be flowing all day as people consume lots of corned beef and enjoy the sounds of bagpipers. The Rochester Caledonia Bagpipe Band had to shut down their annual pub crawl because of the pandemic, but they’re back this year. They will be playing all around town today – see the spots they will visit at the bottom of this article.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Luxury Illinois Penthouse For Sale For The First Time in 45-Years

This penthouse in Chicago is for sale for the first time in 45-years, and the views are stunning and worth every penny. The Chicago Penthouse has six bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and when you see these photos of this penthouse you are going to be envious of whoever buys it. Views stretching from Navy Pier and Lake Michigan, this $12 million penthouse is stunning. It takes up the entire top floor of the building (which includes a grass "yard") with more than 8,000 square feet on the inside and 5,000 square feet for outdoor living. Looking at the photos you wouldn’t want to break anything in this house, it all looks so expensive and top of the line in statues and decorations.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

New Trend Sees Minnesotans Buying Homes Without Even Seeing Them

It's a wild housing market right now. My wife and I bought our house in March of 2020, just before COVID hit. Things were crazy then. We'd look at a house and within hours it would already have offers we couldn't match. The house we did end up buying we pulled the trigger on -- not recklessly or without thought, but we certainly didn't have as much time as I would have liked to consider other options. Still, I'm grateful we got the house that we did when we did. I can't imagine buying a house without seeing it in person, which is apparently the latest trend in Minnesota's housing market (*cue all the upset realtors about to prove me wrong*).
MINNESOTA STATE
