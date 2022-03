Kristen shined bright on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! The 31-year-old talked about her Oscar nomination, the amazing reactions that she got from her fans, how her parents feel about it, announcing her engagement on Howard Stern, wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding, Princess Di’s chef commenting on her portrayal of Diana, the wig she wore in the movie, and choosing the song All I Need Is a Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics for the end of the film. Yes it was a well-deserved segment indeed!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO