California and Florida may soon be releasing millions of genetically modified mosquitos to help control an invasive species of mosquito. We know that you Outsiders love spending time in the great outdoors. That’s exactly why you need to know that two million genetically altered mosquitos will soon see release in California and Florida. It’s part of a new program from British biotech company Oxitec. Their goal is to help fend off an invasive mosquito that has the potential to carry diseases like Zika, yellow fever, dengue, and chikungunya.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO