Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-month narcotics investigation in central Kansas has led law enforcement officers to seize guns and explosives.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of all the items seized on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Pawnee County deputies were helped by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Wichita Police Department bomb squad.

They say they seized multiple guns, explosives, marijuana, and a large quantity of meth.

(Courtesy Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said one person was arrested and booked on suspicion of numerous charges, including distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal use of explosives, and criminal possession of firearms.

The sheriff did not give the person’s name, age, or gender.

