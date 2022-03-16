For creamy cheesecake with no cracks - or water bath - bake it low and slow

Cream of mushroom chicken that is almost as easy as cranking open a can. This recipe requires a bit of multitasking—yes, you can—so make sure to read it from start to finish before you dive in. All the steps are highly doable, and having two skillets going at once is the sort of weeknight efficiency that will make you feel like a superhero. Which you are. Resist the temptation to swap in half-and-half or whole milk here; neither are rich enough to yield the silky consistency and rich flavor we’re after. In a pinch, you could swap in white button mushrooms, but baby bellas (aka crimini mushrooms) are just as easy to find, barely more expensive, and way more flavorful. You’ll notice that the chicken cooks longer on the first side—this is on purpose. For thin cutlets, it’s impossible to get a deep, dark sear on both sides without overcooking the meat. By fully committing to the first side, we get a gorgeous golden crust, all while keeping the chicken juicy and tender. If you don’t have or don’t like chives—tell me, what do you have or like? Parsley or dill would both be great here, as would basil or arugula. This doesn’t need a starchy sidekick, but it wouldn’t refuse one either; try a crusty baguette or egg noodles. —Emma Laperruque.

