ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lyft to charge 55 cents as fuel surcharge due to rising gas prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXhGX_0eh0OB8y00

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc said on Wednesday riders in the United States, except for those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the ride-hailing company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.

Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer.

The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers.

The move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

On Tuesday, food-delivery company DoorDash had said its U.S. delivery partners would be eligible for a 10% cashback on gas purchases beginning March 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The US Sun

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
New York City, NY
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

California gas prices jump to record high

The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago. In the Bay Area, prices are far above that. It's not uncommon to see stations charging customers more than $6 a gallon to fuel up.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Surcharge#Lyft Inc
Fortune

Uber and Lyft drivers’ take-home pay plummets as gas prices soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Drivers for Uber and Lyft are feeling the pain at the pump as the war in Ukraine drives gas prices in the U.S. to an all-time high.
TRAFFIC
My Country 95.5

Average US Gas Price Rises 22% in Two Weeks to Record $4.43

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to $4.43 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior record high of $4.11 set in July 2008.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Money

Yes, Ubers Will Be More Expensive Because of Rising Gas Prices

Your next Uber ride will probably cost an extra 50 cents — and skyrocketing gas prices are to blame. Rideshare and delivery behemoth Uber is testing out a fuel surcharge, starting March 16, to help its army of drivers cope with the soaring cost of gas. According to Uber’s...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
The Flint Journal

Cost of Uber rides, Uber Eats delivery to rise as gas prices climb

Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy