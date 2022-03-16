Officials ID Man Shot to Death After Allegedly Ramming Police in Palmdale

Photo: Getty Images

PALMDALE (CNS) - Authorities today identified a man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Palmdale after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into two patrol cars while fleeing the scene of an earlier domestic violence incident.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near 70th Street East, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Samuel Nunez, 26, of Lancaster died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

The deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident from earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact with a man seated inside a vehicle, Koerner said.

``The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times,'' Koerner said. ``After ramming one of the deputy's vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. ... It was later determined the suspect was not involved in the early domestic violence call.''

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.