ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Officials ID Man Shot to Death After Allegedly Ramming Police in Palmdale

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPr6R_0eh0O9Sl00
Photo: Getty Images

PALMDALE (CNS) - Authorities today identified a man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Palmdale after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into two patrol cars while fleeing the scene of an earlier domestic violence incident.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near 70th Street East, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Samuel Nunez, 26, of Lancaster died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

The deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident from earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact with a man seated inside a vehicle, Koerner said.

``The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times,'' Koerner said. ``After ramming one of the deputy's vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. ... It was later determined the suspect was not involved in the early domestic violence call.''

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Palmdale, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Ramming#Cns#Lasd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy