Report potholes to county hotline

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Port Authority continues to deal with a shortage of workers due to disagreements over the service’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, they have announced that free fares will stay in place through Sunday, March 27. “As many of us have experienced over the last week, service reliability remains an ongoing issue,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Fortunately, it has already begun to improve as more and more employees get vaccinated and become eligible to return to work.” Port Authority says that more than 90-percent of its 2,600 employees have received at least one dose of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO