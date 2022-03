LANCASTER, PA — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help to track down a man who robbed a bank in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that the bank robbery occurred on March 14, 2022, at 4:55 PM, at the Fulton Bank located at 2430 Willow Street Pike in Lancaster County. The pictured suspect arrived in what is believed to be a gray/black 2019 – 2022 Nisan Altima and proceeded through the drive-through window and provided a note indicating he has a bomb and demanded money.

