Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Once upon a time, Disney+ was supposed to be the family-friendly streamer and Hulu its more mature and complex cousin," says Indiewire's Tony Maglio. "With R-rated content, Disney+ changes its branding barrier — and that may also reflect a change in Hulu’s future as a standalone streaming service." A source tells Maglio that Disney's decision to add Netflix's Marvel titles to Disney+, instead of Hulu, had to do with brand association and serving fans. Currently, Disney has a 67% stake in Hulu. But that will expand to 100% in 2024 with the acquisition of Comcast's stake. "If Disney+ is trying to become a something-for-everyone platform that’s better positioned to compete with Netflix, this is a pretty good move," says Maglio. Another one would be a Hulu tile. Perhaps that’s next.""

