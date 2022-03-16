Alumni notebook: Willis alum Birdsell selected Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Texas Tech pitcher Brandon Birdsell (Submitted Photo)

After a huge outing against Rice last Saturday, Texas Tech righthander Brandon Birdsell was selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

The former Willis High School star struck out 15 Owls in a six-inning no-hitter as the Red Raiders won 3-2.

Birdsell struck out the first eight batters he met in the contest. According to a Texas Tech press release, Birdsell’s 15 strikeouts were the most so far this season in the Big 12. That mark was also a collegiate career-high for him.

Birdsell was also a nominee for the Golden Spikes top performer of the week.

Birdsell is in his fourth season of college baseball and his second at Texas Tech. His 2021 season was shortened by injury as he was 4-1 with 36 strikeouts through 351/3 innings.

In July, Birdsell was an 11th round selection by the Minnesota Twins, but elected to return to Texas Tech.

Birdsell has pitched 20 innings so far this season with an 1.80 ERA. He has struck out 34 with just six walks.

MORE BASEBALL

In a unique moment Tuesday night, two former The Woodlands Christian Academy players squared off in a pitcher-batter matchup. For TCU, it was Caedmon Parker on the mound while Texas A&M Corpus-Christi’s Caden Queck . Parker won the matchup with a strikeout of Queck. A freshman, Tuesday was Parker’s longest outing as he has pitched 12/3 innings. Queck, a sophomore, has only appeared in five games and is 0-for-5 with a walk.

Also for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tyler Linneweber (Conroe) has played in 17 games with .250 batting average. He has 11 RBIs, three stolen bases and a .926 fielding percentage.

Brody Szako (Magnolia West) has three homers and five RBIs for Fort Scott Community College. In 11 games, Szako is batting .448.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wednesday evening, Pierce Spencer (Lake Creek) and Nicholls State was set to begin the NIT against SMU. Nicholls State fell in semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament to eventual winner Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Friday. Spencer had three points and five rebounds off the bench.

Darius Mickens (Willis) the Cal State-San Bernardino Coyotes saw its season come to an end last Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Mickens, a junior, scored four points and grabbed eight rebounds in the 91-82 loss to Chico State. Mickens completes the season with a 12.9 scoring average and 7 rebounds per game.

TRACK & FIELD

The Texas Longhorns men’s team won the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship over the weekend. Tripp Piperi (The Woodlands) finished with silver in the shot put as he threw a season-best 21.58 meters. Turner Washington of Arizona State won the event with best throw of 21.65 meters. Piperi, a senior, won gold in the event in 2020. He is a five-time Big 12 indoor shot put champion.

SWIMMING

Kaitlynn Sims (Montgomery) is qualified for two events at the NCAA Championships this week in Atlanta. Sims is a part of the 500 freestyle which takes place on Thursday and then the 1,600 freestyle, which takes place Saturday. In December, the junior swam a ‘B’ qualifying time of 4:45.62 at the Minnesota Invite and swam a 16:30.30 at the Big Ten Championships last month.

rtate@hcnonline.com