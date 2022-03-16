2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Hitting The Auction Block At No Reserve

The refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 has begun landing at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. after production setbacks delayed the truck’s arrival. GM Authority came across a handful of photos on social media this week showing different refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 models sitting either indoors in dealership showrooms, or outdoors on the lot. Production of the full-size pickup began at the GM Silao Assembly facility in Mexico on February 21st, two weeks later than the initially planned start date of February 7th. Production of the pickup is set to begin at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly facility in Indiana on March 14th, later than the initially scheduled March 6th. Unlike the closely related Chevy Silverado 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500 will not be produced at the GM Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

