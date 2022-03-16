ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Hitting The Auction Block At No Reserve

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 with just 400 miles on the odometer will be auctioned off at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale 2022 sale this weekend. This GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is one of the small number of examples that have been built at GM’s Factory Zero plant since...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 LT6 Engine Shares No Parts With GM Small Block V8s

The 2023 Corvette Z06 blesses the mid-engine, eighth-gen Vette with even greater performance centered around the high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine. Notably, the LT6 is a clean departure from GM’s Small Block V8s. According to a recent report from SAE International, the only common feature between...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Resolves 2022 Chevy Silverado HD Heated And Ventilated Front Seat Unavailability

The 2022 Chevy Silverado HD is one of several Chevrolet models affected by availability issues for the heated front seats and ventilated front seats features, as GM Authority covered previously. The availability issues were the result of the global microchip shortage, but now, GM Authority has learned that General Motors has resolved the availability issues for these two features with regard to the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Now Arriving In Dealerships

The refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 has begun landing at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. after production setbacks delayed the truck’s arrival. GM Authority came across a handful of photos on social media this week showing different refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 models sitting either indoors in dealership showrooms, or outdoors on the lot. Production of the full-size pickup began at the GM Silao Assembly facility in Mexico on February 21st, two weeks later than the initially planned start date of February 7th. Production of the pickup is set to begin at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly facility in Indiana on March 14th, later than the initially scheduled March 6th. Unlike the closely related Chevy Silverado 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500 will not be produced at the GM Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Pair Of 1984 Pontiac Fiero Pace Car Editions Head To Auction

A pair of authentic 1984 Pontiac Fiero Indy 500 Pace Car Editions is currently being auctioned off via Bring-A-Trailer, presenting a rare opportunity for a Pontiac or American open-wheel racing fan to lock down two examples of this somewhat rare piece of GM history. GM built just 2,000 examples of...
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Adds Turbo Four, Loses Diesel V-6

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will have only four-cylinder engines for 2023, swapping out its diesel 3.0-liter V-6 for a twin-turbo diesel 2.0-liter inline-four. Compared with the old V-6, its new twin-turbo replacement has higher horsepower and torque figures. Along with updated diesel powertrains, Mercedes-Benz offers the van with a new...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss LT: First Real-World Pictures

General Motors unveiled the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and with it, a long list of changes and updates for the popular light duty pickup. At this point, we’ve seen all 2022 Silverado 1500 models in real life except for one – the Trail Boss LT. Luckily, we managed to catch up to the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss LT as it was undergoing some kind of testing, and are now taking our first look at it via these real-world pictures.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 LT6 Engine Gets Lower Redline During Break-In Period

The 2023 Corvette Z06 brings impressive performance and speedy acceleration courtesy of the mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5 V8 LT6 gasoline engine, but before Corvette Z06 owners can enjoy the full breadth of the LT6 rev range, the engine must first undergo a break-in period, during which the redline is lowered considerably.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Caught Testing

The all-new fifth-generation GMC Yukon broke cover for the 2021 model year, but General Motors is already prepping a model refresh set to debut with the 2024 model year. Late last month, GM Authority brought you coverage of the refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon testing in prototype form, but now, we have new images of the 2024 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate.
CARS
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox Redline Edition Incoming

The 2022 Chevy Equinox is the fifth model year of the third-generation crossover nameplate, introducing a mid-cycle enhancement, otherwise known as a model refresh. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Equinox Premier will soon offer a new Redline Edition package. The new Redline Edition package for the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here’s When The Cadillac Escalade-V Will Debut: Video

The Cadillac Escalade-V sits at the intersection of opulence and ultra-high-performance, bringing a range-topping supercharged powerhouse to the luxury SUV. Back in January, GM released a short teaser video before finally confirming the Escalade-V’s existence, giving us a first look at the high-performance SUV without giving too much away, but that’s soon going to change.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Development Showcased In New Documentary: Video

General Motors has partnered with Disney-owned company A+E Networks to produce a new, feature-length documentary showcasing the design, development and release of the GMC Hummer EV. The 60-minute documentary, titled ‘REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV’, will air on The History Channel on Sunday, March 27th, at 11 a.m. EST. The film...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Brand Average Transaction Price Up 3.7 Percent In February 2022

The price of a new GMC vehicle continues to climb, with the brand’s average transaction price rising 3.7 percent last month. New vehicle transaction prices fell in January as consumer spending cooled off slightly following the holiday season, and that trend continued in February. While GMC ATPs stood at $56,592 last month, which represented a 4 percent drop compared to January’s ATP of $58,899, the average price of a new GMC vehicle rose 3.7 percent compared to February 2021.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Low Cab Forward Sales Up 32 Percent In Q4 2021

Chevy Low Cab Forward sales increased 32 percent or 371 units to 1,514 units during the fourth quarter of 2021 in the United States. Sales Numbers - Chevy Low Cab Forward - Q3 2021 - United States. MODEL Q4 21 / Q4 20 Q4 21 Q4 20 YTD 21 /...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trax Dropped After 2022 Model Year

General Motors first offered the Chevy Trax in 2013, later bringing the small crossover to the U.S. in 2015. Now, however, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the Chevy Trax will be discontinued after the 2022 model year. According to GM Authority sources, production of the Chevy Trax is scheduled...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

GMC Hummer Proves Superheroes Aren't The Only Ones With Origin Stories

The new trailer for GMC's documentary on the Hummer EV has all the elements of a blockbuster trailer. Big bass drops, and bigger drifts. It's even got dramatic soundbites from people sitting in austere chairs inside even more austere rooms. Go watch the trailer below to see for yourself what that all looks like.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s All-New Wuling MINI EV GameBoy Edition Revealed

SAIC-GM-Wuling has just revealed the new Wuling MINI EV GameBoy, a new range-topping edition of the brand’s successful all-electric minicar that has revolutionized China’s automotive market. The second joint venture of General Motors in the Asian country revealed the first official images of the MINI EV GameBoy, which will become the most equipped and customizable edition of the model.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

Some 2022 Camaro ZL1 1LE Orders Punted To 2023 Model Year

Some of the sold orders for the 2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE will be moved over to the 2023 model year as a result of supplier constraints, GM Authority has learned. This change concerns units of the Camaro ZL1 ordered with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package (RPO code A1Z). This package adds $7,500 to the price of the Camaro, and includes the following content (relevant RPO codes in parentheses):
CARS
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV: New Film Shares How Electric Supertruck Came To Life

GMC and A+E Networks just announced the premiere of the upcoming film, “REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV,” a 60-minute documentary that reveals the story of the electric truck's development. The Hummer EV was developed in record time by a handpicked group of GM employees. In order for automakers to...
CARS
topgear.com

The Maserati GranTurismo is returning as a 1,200hp EV

Crikey. And Maserati will follow it up with five more electric cars by the end of 2025. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. An electric version of the Maserati GranTurismo will be the first of six fully...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS

