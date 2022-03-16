A flock of black swans is disrupting 2022

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose on Tuesday as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply disruptions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Latest crop ratings for U.S. wheat, confirming poor conditions in drought-affected states like Kansas, also supported wheat in the face of losses in other commodity markets. Corn and soybeans fell as they reacted to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China could hit demand, as well as hopes that talks between Moscow and Kyiv could progress towards a ceasefire. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.8% at $11.27 a bushel by 1116 GMT. Russia on Monday enacted a planned suspension of grain exports to ex-Soviet countries, along with a temporary halt to most sugar exports. The government said it would keep on providing special licences to traders within its current grain export quota. But the news unnerved traders already grappling with an abrupt fall in Black Sea exports due to the closure of Ukrainian ports and Western sanctions against Moscow. "This type of announcement has above all made the market nervous," consultancy Agritel said. Monday's headlines led to a sharp rise on Euronext, reflecting recent demand for European Union wheat to replace Ukrainian and Russian supplies. May wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.5% at 384.25 euros ($422.21) a tonne, after closing up more than 2% on Monday. CBOT corn was down 1.2% at $7.39-1/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 1.6% at $16.43-3/4 a bushel. Crude oil fell steeply as commodity markets feared resurgent COVID-19 cases in China could lead to tougher restrictions on populations and hurt demand for raw materials. Soybeans were also pressured by a slide in palm oil, which competes with soyoil in the vegetable oil market. Investors are closely monitoring progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are due to resume on Tuesday by video link. Prices at 1116 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1127.00 30.75 2.81 770.75 46.22 CBOT corn 739.25 -9.00 -1.20 593.25 24.61 CBOT soy 1643.75 -26.75 -1.60 1339.25 22.74 Paris wheat 384.25 5.50 1.45 276.75 38.84 Paris maize 345.50 -0.50 -0.14 226.00 52.88 Paris rape 894.75 -3.50 -0.39 754.00 18.67 WTI crude oil 96.33 -6.68 -6.48 75.21 28.08 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.46 1.1368 -3.33 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)

