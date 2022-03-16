ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A flock of black swans is disrupting 2022

By Bill Spiegel
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn financial terms, a black swan is an unlikely and surprising event that has a massive rippling effect on the economic climate. In the last two years, agriculture has seen more than its share of black swan events:. COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions. Commodity and consumer price inflation. Drought...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, U.S. drought

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying. Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on Black Sea supply squeeze; soy slips on China demand fears

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose on Tuesday as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply disruptions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Latest crop ratings for U.S. wheat, confirming poor conditions in drought-affected states like Kansas, also supported wheat in the face of losses in other commodity markets. Corn and soybeans fell as they reacted to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China could hit demand, as well as hopes that talks between Moscow and Kyiv could progress towards a ceasefire. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.8% at $11.27 a bushel by 1116 GMT. Russia on Monday enacted a planned suspension of grain exports to ex-Soviet countries, along with a temporary halt to most sugar exports. The government said it would keep on providing special licences to traders within its current grain export quota. But the news unnerved traders already grappling with an abrupt fall in Black Sea exports due to the closure of Ukrainian ports and Western sanctions against Moscow. "This type of announcement has above all made the market nervous," consultancy Agritel said. Monday's headlines led to a sharp rise on Euronext, reflecting recent demand for European Union wheat to replace Ukrainian and Russian supplies. May wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.5% at 384.25 euros ($422.21) a tonne, after closing up more than 2% on Monday. CBOT corn was down 1.2% at $7.39-1/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 1.6% at $16.43-3/4 a bushel. Crude oil fell steeply as commodity markets feared resurgent COVID-19 cases in China could lead to tougher restrictions on populations and hurt demand for raw materials. Soybeans were also pressured by a slide in palm oil, which competes with soyoil in the vegetable oil market. Investors are closely monitoring progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are due to resume on Tuesday by video link. Prices at 1116 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1127.00 30.75 2.81 770.75 46.22 CBOT corn 739.25 -9.00 -1.20 593.25 24.61 CBOT soy 1643.75 -26.75 -1.60 1339.25 22.74 Paris wheat 384.25 5.50 1.45 276.75 38.84 Paris maize 345.50 -0.50 -0.14 226.00 52.88 Paris rape 894.75 -3.50 -0.39 754.00 18.67 WTI crude oil 96.33 -6.68 -6.48 75.21 28.08 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.46 1.1368 -3.33 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

How Much Cash To Hold With Russian Black Swan Risk Rising?

I started off the year holding no cash equivalents in my investment accounts, instead opting for a 60/40 proxy for my "default position". I've written several articles at the beginning of 2022, warning investors about the bear market potential for certain stocks. My primary method of teaching people about investing is to lead by example, so these articles shared many of the stocks I had been taking profits in. I started by explaining my reasoning for taking profits in stocks like Dollar Tree (DLTR), US Bancorp (USB), and LKQ Corporation (LKQ). I also shared "6 Financial Stocks I Recently Sold, And 2 I Will Hold For The Long Term". Additionally, I shared a strategy to capitalize on the future decline of industrial stocks like Caterpillar (CAT) in my article "How To Capitalize On Caterpillar's Future Price Decline". And I warned about the dangers of two of the biggest tech stocks in my last article "Apple & Alphabet Will Not Side-Step A Deep Bear Market".
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans follow grain complex lower on Black Sea ceasefire talks

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Wednesday, following wheat and corn lower despite firmer vegetable oil markets, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract fell 9-1/2 cents to $16.49-1/4 a bushel, marking the most-active contract's fourth day of lower movement. * CBOT May soymeal lost 6 cents to $478.00 a ton, while CBOT May soyoil eased 0.13 cents to 73.55 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to end a four-session losing streak, as upbeat exports in the first half of March and a recovery in broader markets supported prices. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swans#Commodity Prices#Inflation#Russian#Farmers Business Network#Fbn
US News and World Report

Russia Fires Official Who Said China Refused to Supply Aircraft Parts

(Reuters) - Russian aviation authorities have fired an official who said last week that China had refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts in the wake of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources and the official. Valery Kudinov, an official at Russia's Federal Air Transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs firm amid market uncertainty

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures climbed on Monday as traders attempted to make sense of changing trade restrictions and allowances. "The market's trying to sort out all these trade protection measures," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing. "Everybody seems to want imports, and nobody wants to export anything."
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Canada, U.S. shippers brace for possible CP Rail strike, latest supply chain disruption

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 15 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, have threatened to strike starting Wednesday, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices. The strike is the latest risk to Canada's battered supply chain,...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recoups from early weakness, corn gains on export demand

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, with benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat shaking off early weakness, as traders continue to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Markets are closely watching the talks to end the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle rise as feed prices slip; live cattle falls

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle fell on Wednesday on technical liquidation, as livestock markets continue to wrestle with questions about consumer demand as food prices surge, traders said. Feeder cattle futures firmed on the day as feed prices fell, traders said. "Today's live cattle futures...
CHICAGO, IL

