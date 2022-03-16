ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russia attacks Ukraine: Biden speaks after Zelenskyy addresses Congress

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC5kx_0eh0NNlt00

Hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. lawmakers, President Joe Biden is delivering remarks and is expected to offer an additional $800 million in security aid to the war-torn country.

Update 1:12 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden signed the aid bill sending $800 million in aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that our country is sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft weapons, anti-armor weapons and drones, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said, according to the AP.

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden started his speech laying out a list of how the U.S. has supported Ukraine before the invasion began and since Feb. 24.

He has pledged to give the Ukrainian people the arms they need to fight against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, according to Biden, is “inflicting appalling, appalling devastation on Ukraine,” CNN reported.

Update 1:04 p.m. EDT March 16: The president has started speaking. He said in reference to Zelenskyy’s speech that it was a “passionate message” to Congress.

“I listened to it in the private residence. He was convincing and it was a significant speech. He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression. Courage and strength that’s inspired not only Ukrainians but the entire world,” Biden said, according to CNN.

Original report: CNN reported that the military assistance will include anti-tank missiles and more weapons such as Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In the past week alone, the U.S. government has pledged $1 billion in aid, including $800 million expected Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Biden is not expected to offer the no-fly zone or fighter jets that Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for, CNN reported.

Zelensky said that both the aircraft and a no-fly zone are needed for his country to survive.

Additional U.S. military forces are apparently not on the table for immediate deployment. The U.S. deployed about 15,000 troops to Europe since the invasion started last month, The Wall Street Journal reported. Biden is considering adding more troops, but not in the immediate future.

At the end of his speech to Congress Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy spoke to Biden directly using English, saying, “President Biden, you are the leader of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” USA Today reported.

>>Previous coverage: Zelenskyy address: How many times have world leaders spoken before Congress?

“I call on you to do more,” he added.

Related coverage:

6 things to know about Ukraine

Why did Russia fight for control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster?

How to talk to children about the conflict in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?

What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?

Russia attacks Ukraine: How to donate to people in Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin has 'played Joe Biden like a drum'

Donald Trump condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and predicted a "major war in Europe" but partially blamed Joe Biden and "delinquent" Nato leaders for the crisis. Addressing an adoring crowd in Orlando, Florida, the former US president attacked Mr Biden as "weak and incompetent" and said: "Putin is playing Biden like a drum".
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#The Associated Press#Ap#Russian#Cnn#Ukrainians
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Putin exposes Biden’s weakness in Ukraine and exploits it

Whether President Joe Biden is leading from behind on Ukraine or merely lagging behind is an open question. Biden and his administration keep trying to catch up to where others were a month earlier or a day before. By which time, they’re behind again. The president’s vacillation is the result of a generation-long weakening of Washington’s will to lead globally. Some of this comes from the isolationist Right, which wants America to be strong behind its frontiers but uninvolved abroad. But it is more the result of a repudiation of America’s benign strength and singular fitness by radicals who now control the Democratic Party.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin speaks to Macron, explains Russian actions in Ukraine -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and gave him an "exhaustive" explanation of the reasons for Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said the call took place at Macron's initiative, and he and Putin...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s troops now within 20 MILES of Kyiv as encircled Zelenskyy rips Biden for ‘leaving Ukraine alone’

VLADIMIR Putin's troops are now within 20 miles of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rips Joe Biden for "leaving Ukraine alone." Zelensky said at least 137 troops and civilians were killed on the first day of fighting, adding that Russian “sabotage forces” had entered the city to hunt him and his family down.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky speech - live: Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’ after Ukraine leader’s stirring Congress address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the US Congress virtually after being invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He received a standing ovation when he appeared on the screen before lawmakers.During his remarks, he called on the US to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as it sees the people of Ukraine attacked and killed by Russian forces.The Ukrainian president told lawmakers in his wartime address to Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine “experiences the same every day” now as America did during its own darkest days.Mr Zelensky also asked Congress...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Seeing Trump’s approach to Putin, Russia in a brutal new light

As Russia’s Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine this week, Donald Trump made no effort to hide his adulation. The Republican described the Russian leader’s military offensive as “genius” and “very savvy.” Referring to Putin declaring portions of Ukraine as independent, Trump said it was a “wonderful” strategy.
POTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
96K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy