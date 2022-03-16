Local Blue Star Mothers chapter to celebrate first year Saturday in Conroe

The Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers chapter will celebrate their first anniversary from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Honor Cafe in Conroe. The group is made up of moms whose children are in active military service. Members of the group are pictured in the Freedom Fest parade in July 2021 in Montgomery. (Photos courtesy the Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers)

When Heather Herlong was serving in the U.S. Army in the 1990s, a member of the Blue Star Mothers group gave her a star from their “Stars for Heroes” program.

The star was cut from a retired American flag and meant to recognize her service to her country and remind her that she is not forgotten as an active member of the military.

She carried the star around with her ever since up until a few months ago. Then someone else needed it more, she said.

“I didn’t even know something like this existed before I went in,” she said. The Blue Star Mothers group came to where she was serving in Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Now she’s one of the Blue Star Mothers supporting not only her own two sons in the military, but all those who are actively serving.

The fifth-generation veteran is the president of the Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers which serves Montgomery County. The local chapter is an affiliate of the national organization Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. The national organization was launched during World War II and is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2022.

The local chapter was chartered in March 2021 and on Saturday the group will celebrate the first anniversary of the group from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honor Cafe in downtown Conroe. They’ll host a military care package packing event and start working on a veteran cookbook for Montgomery County.

Blue Star Mothers membership is open to mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers or female legal guardians of active military members. Associate membership is open to fathers, step-parents, grandparents, family members and friends.

Currently the group has about 15 members and they are looking for additional members to fill out their board and committees. They are also seeking organizational and event sponsors for the group.

Herlong and two other local Blue Star Mothers were previously members of the Houston chapter. With the large number of veterans in Montgomery County, they knew that Montgomery County needed its own Blue Star Mothers chapter. The local chapter was chartered on March 17, 2021.

Throughout the past year the members have participated in a variety of events and projects to support military members. They’ve participated in parades, hosted a classic car rally, worked with five local school to have children writes letters to veterans, helped lay wreaths for the Wreaths Across American program, served veterans on Veteran’s Day at Honor Cafe, supported the local Conroe VFW Post 4709, participated in the “Stars for Heroes” program and much more.

Herlong said it is also the mission of the organization to guide soldiers through the whole process from entering the military to their transition into civilian life.

Herlong served as a 91 Bravo Combat Medic. She was eager to learn and volunteered for any and every opportunity in her downtime. Through volunteering unique opportunities developed.

For example, in her first 18 months of service, she became responsible for $4 million worth of military equipment.

But she said transitioning military members often feel displaced from many of those opportunities as they re-enter civilian life.

“We want to help people through the complete life cycle of the process from not feeling alone when their loved one goes in to helping the military member transition when they exit out of the military,” Herlong said.

The chapter also hosts “Blue to Gold” ceremonies when an active military member dies while in service. The Gold Star Mothers are a group to support mothers who have lost a son or daughter who served in the military.

“It’s a very tender moment,” Herlong said of these ceremonies.

Cara Johnson, First Vice President for the Spring Creek Chapter, came on board with the Blue Star Mothers in March 2021 after volunteering with a variety of nonprofits that support the military.

Her stepson is a Montgomery graduate and went straight into the U.S. Marines following high school.

“When he decided to go in and give his time and his life to this, I thought if he could be this selfless, then I needed to give as well,” Johnson said.

Next up, the Blue Star Mothers will be a part of a Classic Car Rally from Tomball to Conroe on the evening of May 13. The rally will end at Honor Cafe where the cars will be on display.

The Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Honor Cafe, 103 N. Thompson Street in Conroe.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/springcreekareabluestarmothers or email bsm.tx18@bluestarmothers.us.

