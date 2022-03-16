ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rate hikes are here: What does that mean for you?

By Matt Egan
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Covid era of free money has come to an...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 65

Tamara Danishefsky
3d ago

lower food prices no wonder people are starving and the rich are eating good its not fair. LOWER FOOD PRICES PLEASE COME ON PEOPLE FIGHT FOR OUR POOR PEOPLE PLEASE LOWER GAS PRICES SO PEOPLE CAN AFFORD GETTING BACK AND FORTH TO WORK AND HOME TO FEED THEIR FAMILES. PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT HELP LOWER PRICES, HELP LOWER PRICES SO WE CAN EAT AND GET TO WORK

Reply(11)
23
gerald hubbell
3d ago

Thanks Biden! The absolute worst President we have ever had!!! He should be IMPEACHED! Get him out now!!

Reply
28
china briben
2d ago

Trump said if briben was selected resident, that gas would get to $7 a gallon+.... You rats laughed right? looks like he was exactly right....but those "mean tweets"....right?..🤣🤣 Don't even try to say that you weren't warned.

Reply
3
Related
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Mortgage#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Central Bank#Americans
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

935K+
Followers
139K+
Post
744M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy