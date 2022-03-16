Rate hikes are here: What does that mean for you?
The Covid era of free money has come to an...www.cnn.com
The Covid era of free money has come to an...www.cnn.com
lower food prices no wonder people are starving and the rich are eating good its not fair. LOWER FOOD PRICES PLEASE COME ON PEOPLE FIGHT FOR OUR POOR PEOPLE PLEASE LOWER GAS PRICES SO PEOPLE CAN AFFORD GETTING BACK AND FORTH TO WORK AND HOME TO FEED THEIR FAMILES. PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT HELP LOWER PRICES, HELP LOWER PRICES SO WE CAN EAT AND GET TO WORK
Thanks Biden! The absolute worst President we have ever had!!! He should be IMPEACHED! Get him out now!!
Trump said if briben was selected resident, that gas would get to $7 a gallon+.... You rats laughed right? looks like he was exactly right....but those "mean tweets"....right?..🤣🤣 Don't even try to say that you weren't warned.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 65