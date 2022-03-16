ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney employees are staging walkouts over company's response to the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Frank Pallotta
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek bungled their response to Florida's controversial bill dubbed "Don't Say Gay." Now, some of the company's employees are staging a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 33

Revan17
1d ago

It absolutely baffles me, how many perverts that are so upset about this. Like, you would think that it’s a good thing that kindergarten teachers up to third grade teachers can’t talk to your kids about their body parts…

Reply(2)
26
Lattimer97
1d ago

So these so called employees think 5 years need to learn about sex? Disgusting, let kids be kids. There is NO such thing as a don't say gay bill.

Reply(1)
24
AP_000732.93f4874f4e164c67be8e3324a5fbd480.2154
1d ago

In other news, several Disney employees were yet again busted in a child trafficking sting in Polk County. See why they are so upset?

Reply
24
WESH

DeSantis attacks Disney day after CEO speaks against 'Don't Say Gay'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has leveled a scathing attack statement against Disney on the day after the company'sCEO expressed "disappointment" in a controversial bill nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw quotes the governor as saying: "How do they possibly explain lining their...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

You Can Live in Disney World -- for an Outrageous Price

Disney made headlines last week with the announcement of a new real estate venture, Storyliving by Disney communities. The first Storyliving neighborhood, which will feature houses, condos, a hotel, shopping, dining and an oasis with "the clearest turquoise waters," will be built near Palm Springs, California. But the entertainment company...
TRAVEL
