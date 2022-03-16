At-home spring clean skin care treatments

At-home skincare treatments became wildly popular during the pandemic, and skincare devices played a considerable role in spiking the trend over the last year. Catie Wiggy , Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert is sharing what devices are worth the hype and which you should avoid.

1. Facial Mist Steamer

You don’t need to break the bank at the spa on a steam facial to enjoy the benefits. It can be done at home using items you already have or with a convenient portable steamer. Facial Steamers are perfect for anyone in Colorado struggling with chronic dryness. Steam can hydrate the skin by helping to increase your regular oil production, naturally moisturizing the face. Steam also enhances circulation and increases perspiration, which helps to remove toxins from the skin. Additionally, steam warms up the surface of your skin, thus making it more receptive to your products like masks, serums, and moisturizers. Her top product pick under $25 is the King Steam Nano Ionic Facial Steamer .

2. Facial Rollers

Facial rollers are an affordable option for enhancing anyone’s skincare routine. Not only feel great on your skin, but they also provide an array of benefits, including improving lymphatic flow and blood flow while reducing puffiness and inflammation. You get an excellent cooling and soothing effect while using. Also, you evenly distribute skincare products and stimulate a healthy glow. It is best to use your facial roller daily and for a minimum of 5 minutes. Catie’s top product pick under $20 is the Pacifica Beauty Crystal Wand Secret Weapon Rose Quartz Facial Roller .

3. LED Masks

LED light therapy has gained massive popularity in recent years. LED stands for Light Emitting Diode, and it works by emitting infrared lights (causing heat) through varying wavelengths and spectrums. While spas and offices may offer LED light therapy services at a more vigorous intensity, at-home treatments with continued use can be just as effective but way more cost-efficient. LED lights are also generally safe for all skin tones and types.

Different light colors create different results in your skin. Red LED light aids in strengthening skin, maximizing cellular structure, and targeting oil glands to reduce inflammation-causing substances, which are contributing factors in blemishes. Additionally, Red LED lights are great for targeting skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles. Blue LED lights, on the other hand, stimulate the production of oxygen radicals, which help to reduce acne-related bacteria.

Top Product Pick Under $100: Skin Gym’s Wrinklit Heart LED Mask is a breakthrough wireless LED mask powered with three different LED light options, orange (to brighten dull skin), red (to ease redness and anti-aging), and blue (for acne-prone skin). This futuristic mask transforms and brightens skin for a naturally flawless, radiant, and glowing complexion.

4. Face Sculpting Wands

Incorporating a sculpting wand into your daily regimen is ideal if you are looking to step up your anti-aging routine. Sculpting wands help boost skin circulation and oxygen, which activates your skin cell turnover and sculpts the most visible areas of the face, neck, chin, and jawline.

Top Product Pick under $75: The MDO -Skin Facial Sculpting Wand uses breakthrough nanometer technology that produces 6000 vibrations per minute to promote blood circulation, giving a fresher, firmer, and lifted appearance after use.

5. Skincare Mini Fridge

Skincare fridges help you store your products in a dark, cold, dry space. A mini-fridge is unnecessary for most products, however, some products and tools can be more beneficial when they are cold.

You can store your eye creams, facial rollers, gel masks, and eye pads in a skincare fridge to chill them for a soothing, cooling application that can help reduce redness and puffiness with each use. Additionally, you can refrigerate naturally derived botanical products to keep them stable and maintain their preservative properties. It is ideal for storing your items somewhere between 40 to 60 F, which is not as cold as you keep your kitchen refrigerator but still considerably cooler than room temperature.

Top Product Pick Under $40: Personal Chiller Mini Fridge

Some treatments should be left up to the professionals, so avoid using at-home microdermabrasion machines, which can over-exfoliate the skin and cause inflammation and increased redness. Also, stay away from DIY Laser Hair Removal Devices, which can burn the skin and lead to scarring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.