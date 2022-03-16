ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

At-home spring clean skin care treatments

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

At-home skincare treatments became wildly popular during the pandemic, and skincare devices played a considerable role in spiking the trend over the last year. Catie Wiggy , Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert is sharing what devices are worth the hype and which you should avoid.

1. Facial Mist Steamer

You don’t need to break the bank at the spa on a steam facial to enjoy the benefits. It can be done at home using items you already have or with a convenient portable steamer. Facial Steamers are perfect for anyone in Colorado struggling with chronic dryness. Steam can hydrate the skin by helping to increase your regular oil production, naturally moisturizing the face. Steam also enhances circulation and increases perspiration, which helps to remove toxins from the skin. Additionally, steam warms up the surface of your skin, thus making it more receptive to your products like masks, serums, and moisturizers. Her top product pick under $25 is the King Steam Nano Ionic Facial Steamer .

2. Facial Rollers

Facial rollers are an affordable option for enhancing anyone’s skincare routine. Not only feel great on your skin, but they also provide an array of benefits, including improving lymphatic flow and blood flow while reducing puffiness and inflammation. You get an excellent cooling and soothing effect while using. Also, you evenly distribute skincare products and stimulate a healthy glow. It is best to use your facial roller daily and for a minimum of 5 minutes. Catie’s top product pick under $20 is the Pacifica Beauty Crystal Wand Secret Weapon Rose Quartz Facial Roller .

3. LED Masks

LED light therapy has gained massive popularity in recent years. LED stands for Light Emitting Diode, and it works by emitting infrared lights (causing heat) through varying wavelengths and spectrums. While spas and offices may offer LED light therapy services at a more vigorous intensity, at-home treatments with continued use can be just as effective but way more cost-efficient. LED lights are also generally safe for all skin tones and types.

Different light colors create different results in your skin. Red LED light aids in strengthening skin, maximizing cellular structure, and targeting oil glands to reduce inflammation-causing substances, which are contributing factors in blemishes. Additionally, Red LED lights are great for targeting skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles. Blue LED lights, on the other hand, stimulate the production of oxygen radicals, which help to reduce acne-related bacteria.

Top Product Pick Under $100: Skin Gym’s Wrinklit Heart LED Mask is a breakthrough wireless LED mask powered with three different LED light options, orange (to brighten dull skin), red (to ease redness and anti-aging), and blue (for acne-prone skin). This futuristic mask transforms and brightens skin for a naturally flawless, radiant, and glowing complexion.

4. Face Sculpting Wands

Incorporating a sculpting wand into your daily regimen is ideal if you are looking to step up your anti-aging routine. Sculpting wands help boost skin circulation and oxygen, which activates your skin cell turnover and sculpts the most visible areas of the face, neck, chin, and jawline.

Top Product Pick under $75: The MDO -Skin Facial Sculpting Wand uses breakthrough nanometer technology that produces 6000 vibrations per minute to promote blood circulation, giving a fresher, firmer, and lifted appearance after use.

5. Skincare Mini Fridge

Skincare fridges help you store your products in a dark, cold, dry space. A mini-fridge is unnecessary for most products, however, some products and tools can be more beneficial when they are cold.

You can store your eye creams, facial rollers, gel masks, and eye pads in a skincare fridge to chill them for a soothing, cooling application that can help reduce redness and puffiness with each use. Additionally, you can refrigerate naturally derived botanical products to keep them stable and maintain their preservative properties. It is ideal for storing your items somewhere between 40 to 60 F, which is not as cold as you keep your kitchen refrigerator but still considerably cooler than room temperature.

Top Product Pick Under $40: Personal Chiller Mini Fridge

Some treatments should be left up to the professionals, so avoid using at-home microdermabrasion machines, which can over-exfoliate the skin and cause inflammation and increased redness. Also, stay away from DIY Laser Hair Removal Devices, which can burn the skin and lead to scarring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
HuffingtonPost

Does Drinking A Lot Of Water Really Give You Better Skin?

Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 But don’t just take our word for it....
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Derms Say The Ordinary’s New $8 Shampoo Is an A+ Pick for Thin Hair and Sensitive Scalps

Over the last few years, sulfate-free products have taken over the shampoo shelves. But, the consensus on whether or not we should altogether remove them from our hair care routines is somewhat controversial. "Sulfates usually get the blame for stripping too much of the natural oil from skin or decreasing the lifespan of hair dye," Rachel Nazarian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC, previously told Well + Good. However, they can be beneficial for their ability to create suds and are preferred "when someone needs a more effective cleaning method for removing heavier dirt and oils from their body," she adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Dryness#Skin Types#Cosmetics#Healthy Lifestyle
CNET

Slugging Your Way to Better Skin: What It Is and Why It Works

If you've seen a plethora of slimy, shiny faces on TikTok recently, you've probably found the popular skin care routine, "slugging." The trend has created a frenzy among beauty advocates and gone viral on TikTok due to claims that it makes skin smooth and soft. Don't worry, this process doesn't...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

How To Get Rid of Dark Spots: 15 Best Products and Treatments

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
PopSugar

13 of the Best New Beauty Products at Sephora

We're always checking the "What's New" section at Sephora; the retailer has a top-notch selection of items that would fit seamlessly into anyone's beauty routine. As serious product lovers, we're of the opinion that more makeup or skin care is always a good thing, but we still want some level of curation and selection when we shop. That's why we did the hard work for you, and found the 13 best new products at Sephora right now.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
KRQE News 13

The best Drunk Elephant skin care products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drunk Elephant is a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand dedicated to all-natural, pH-balanced skin care. Though more expensive than average skin care, it can leave a long-lasting, positive effect on skin. The philosophy of this brand is that when you strip products of six specific harmful chemicals and fragrances, you’re left with balanced formulas that help perfect the look of skin in the present while providing anti-aging effects over time.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 13 Best BB Creams for Every Skin Type

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Makeup serves many purposes. It can be decorative and ultra-glam for special events or corrective on tired mornings when the dark circles under your eyes just won’t dim. But while the many ways various face products like foundation and concealer can transform your look are much appreciated, some days you just want to reap the maximum results with minimal product. This is where the best BB creams come into play. More from WWDArt-Inspired...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Surprisingly Common Skincare Mistake That May Be Making Fine Lines And Wrinkles So Much Worse

Taking proper care of your skin from morning to night is the most surefire way to prevent signs of aging from developing on your complexion, but even in the most ironclad skincare routine there may be small mistakes you’re making that could negate the hard work you’re putting in. Although fine lines and wrinkles are a common development as the skin naturally begins to produce less collagen throughout the years, just as there are steps you can take to prevent this from occurring, there are small missteps that can actually make signs of aging worse, and it’s worth being prudent in all areas of your daily routine to keep this at bay.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

Do Jade Rollers Actually Work? Here's the Truth

The beauty world is buzzing about stones right now. From jade rollers to sculpting gua sha tools, these tools are being touted as the secret to firmer, more youthful skin. "Though jade rolling is trending, people have been using face rollers and sculpting tools made from smooth jade for centuries, " says Sabina Wizemann, Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab senior chemist. "The technique originated in China, where it was known for healing and purifying,” Wizemann explains.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Benefits of Witch Hazel for Your Skin

Hamamelis virginiana, commonly known as witch hazel, is a flowering shrub that is native to the Atlantic coast of North America. With its beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the autumn season after its leaves fall, witch hazel is truly a unique plant. “The twigs and bark of the witch...
SKIN CARE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy