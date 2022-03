WASHINGTON - Caitlyn Clark had just received a raise and an offer to extend her two-year clerkship with a federal judge in her hometown in Georgia in January 2020 when she disclosed she was pregnant. That's when she said the judge's longtime career clerk became highly critical of her work - at one point expressing exasperation that Clark's planned maternity leave would add to her workload. The judge himself suggested Clark did not have the "intensity" for the job.

