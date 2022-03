If you love to cook and have always thought it would be fun to be on a cooking TV show, here's your chance. A new show being produced in Duluth is having an open casting call. The show, 'The Great Minnesota Recipe', is looking for at-home, amateur, or professional cooks 18 years of age or older who live in Minnesota to participate in the series. The show is being produced by WDSE-WRPT, and will feature 3 30-minute episodes highlighting "a cook, a family of cooks, or chefs who have a family history of immigrating to and settling in Minnesota." The fourth episode will be an hour-long head-to-head competition to find the best hot dish recipe.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO