Goldman Sachs recently downgraded its forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2022. It now says there's a 35% chance of an economic recession in the next year. Although inflation is currently making life difficult for a lot of people, the U.S. economy itself is in a pretty solid place. Unemployment is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and the labor market is loaded with jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO