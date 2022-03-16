Some Spiders Hunt in Packs to Catch Prey

Monarch butterfly numbers in California ticked up this winter, but no one is calling it a recovery. Amid winter’s dreary news of a less than normal snowpack, declining biodiversity, rising inflation, and yes, still COVID — long-haul COVID, asymptomatic COVID, endemic COVID — was a speck of good news: Monarch butterfly populations along the California coast rebounded some. It was not a huge rebound, but a meaningful one, since overwintering populations had dwindled from approximately millions in the ’80s to just a few thousand, a precipitous 95% drop. Some overwintering sites dipped to double digits — the one nearest to me had an official count of just 16 butterflies in 2020 — causing many to fear that the Western monarch, the population west of the Rockies that overwinters in California rather than Mexico, was nearly extinct.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO