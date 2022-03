TOKYO (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. about 35 miles east-northeast of Namie in Fukushima prefecture. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and issued a tsunami advisory for...

