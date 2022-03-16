ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Six years in Iran: UK-Iranian woman's prison ordeal

AFP
AFP
 1 day ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran for six years on charges of plotting to overthrow the government and taking part in a rally, is on her way home after Britain secured her release.

We look back at her battle to be reunited with her family in England.

- Airport arrest -

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, is arrested on April 3, 2016, with her 22-month-old daughter Gabriella at Tehran airport after visiting relatives for Iranian New Year.

The toddler's British passport is confiscated and she is handed over to her maternal grandparents.

Incarcerated at the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, then 37, is accused in June of plotting a "soft overthrow" of the Iranian government with the support of foreign intelligence services.

- Jailed for five years -

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sentenced to five years in jail on September 9 for taking part in a "sedition movement" in Iran in 2009.

The sentence is upheld on appeal in April 2017.

In November that year, Boris Johnson, then  foreign minister, commits a faux pas by telling a parliamentary committee that Zaghari-Ratcliffe trained journalists in Iran, a remark that fuels Tehran's accusations.

A month later, during a visit to Iran, Johnson presses for her release.

In March, 2019 , London grants diplomatic protection to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, saying her detention does not comply with international law.

The following month the Iranian authorities offer to free her if the United States drops accusations against an Iranian woman in jail in Australia. London rejects the offer.

- Hunger strike, psychiatric ward -

Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on a hunger strike in June 2019 that lasts two weeks. In July she is transferred to a hospital's psychiatric ward where she stays for several days.

In October, little Gabriella returns to London so she can attend school under her the care of her father Richard Ratcliffe, who has fought for his wife's release for years.

He says she is being held "hostage" as a part of a sinister political game over money Britain never paid back after cancelling a massive tank deal paid for by Iran's ousted Shah.

- Released, then new nightmare -

In March 2020, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is released on parole because of the coronavirus pandemic and placed under house arrest at her parents' home.

In September she is hit with a new charge  -- spreading propaganda against Tehran.

After the end of her first sentence she is given another year in prison on April 26, 2021.

In October, she loses her appeal, raising the spectre of a return to jail.

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab describes Iran's treatment of her as "torture".

- Freedom -

On Tuesday, Iran gives Zaghari-Ratcliffe back her passport.

On Wednesday, the MP of her London constituency announces she is "on her way home" and tweets a picture of her boarding a plan to Oman, en route to Britain.

Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired engineer from southeast London, who was serving a 10-year sentence on charges of spying for Israel, is also released and flies home with Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirms that London and Tehran have resolved the question of Britain's £394-million ($515-million, 470-million-euro) debt dating back to the 1970s.

Iran denies the payment was linked to the Britons' release.

© Agence France-Presse

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Happily ever after’: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband speaks of joy as British-Iranian mother returns home

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran since 2016, has spoken of his plans to play board games, drink tea and work on moving on towards “a happily ever after” with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year ordeal.Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016. Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested, but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has...
WORLD
The Independent

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Hostage#Evin Prison#Uk#British Iranian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

51K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy