ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida manatee deaths reach 400 as state hopes warmth ends die-off surge

By Zachary T. Sampson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qdqkh_0eh0HhIj00
State and federal biologists have been mounting an experimental effort to feed manatees in the northern Indian River Lagoon since mid-December to stave off a mass starvation crisis on Florida's East Coast. [ PATRICK DOVE | TCPALM ]

Wildlife officials who have scrambled to keep manatees from starving to death this winter hope Florida’s East Coast has seen its last cold snap of the year, bringing an end to the latest surge in the continuing die-off.

As of March 4, at least 400 manatees had been found dead in Florida, according to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That was short of last year’s total through the same date, 430, but nearly double the 5-year average for the time period (which was already inflated by last year’s high death count). An estimated 1,101 manatees died in 2021, Florida’s worst year on record.

The epicenter of the ongoing crisis is a section of the Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County, where manatees gather every winter to take shelter near the warm discharges from a power plant. Repeated algae blooms, fed by pollution, have killed off seagrasses in the area, leaving manatees without their main food source.

Rising water temperatures signal manatees to move away from their cold-weather homes, swimming to places where they should find more seagrass.

“We’re seeing fewer and fewer animals” gathering around a command center in the lagoon, said Tom Reinert, spokesperson for the federal and state team responding to the die-off.

Wildlife officials have taken an unorthodox route to try to save as many starving manatees as possible, feeding them lettuce as a substitute for seagrass in the lagoon. Since December, the joint response team has used 128,000 pounds of produce, almost all of it paid for by donations, said Ron Mezich, a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staffer overseeing the feeding trial.

The project — the likes of which has never been attempted before — may wind down soon.

“We continue to work on exit criteria,” Mezich said. “We’re getting close to finalizing that.”

After it ends, the team will keep working to rescue manatees and pick up carcasses along the East Coast. Starvation symptoms will ail the manatees even after they move on from the lagoon, scientists say, and deaths will continue for weeks or months.

Manatees are a threatened species, with a population estimated between about 7,500 and 10,300. That count came from surveys conducted in 2015 and 2016.

After the feeding trial ends, Mezich said, wildlife experts will assess whether it worked. Their goal has been to keep manatees from dying while not conditioning them to expect an unnatural food source. Typically, scientists do not recommend feeding wild animals because it can change their behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0eh0HhIj00

If the feeding was successful, the wildlife agencies could consider a similar approach next winter. It will take years to restore seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, so manatees could continue to starve and die.

No matter what, the emergency response to the die-off is likely to continue next winter.

“We will have to see,” Reinert said, “but it feels likely that we will have to do that again.”

• • •

See a manatee in need?

Anyone who sees a manatee in distress — sick, injured, entangled, orphaned, dying or dead — should report it immediately to the state’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

• • •

Tips for viewing manatees safely

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission instructs people to not touch, chase or, yes, feed manatees. You could be harassing them — and breaking the law. If you encounter manatees in the wild, give them space. Do not make a lot of noise or splash if one surfaces near you; doing so can scare them.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Tampa Bay Times

COVID medical innovations leave behind people with disabilities

Divya Goel, a 35-year-old deaf-blind woman in Orlando, Florida, has had two telemedicine doctors’ appointments during the pandemic. Each time, she was denied an interpreter. Her doctors told her she would have to get insurance to pay for an interpreter, which is incorrect: Under federal law, it is the physician’s responsibility to provide one.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Wildlife Conservation#Manatee
Tampa Bay Times

UF: ‘No merit’ to allegations COVID researchers were pressured

A University of Florida investigation found “no merit” to allegations that university employees were pressured to suppress COVID-19 data or research. The investigative report, released Wednesday, was written by a committee of three professors chosen in December, after a Faculty Senate committee report raised concerns that state officials put undue pressure on researchers handling Florida’s coronavirus data.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tight commission races in Tarpon Springs, Madeira Beach could go to recount

City commission races in both Madeira Beach and Tarpon Springs appear to be close enough after Tuesday’s municipal elections to trigger recounts. In Madeira Beach, the race between Charles “Chuck” Dillon and Ray Kerr for the District 2 commission seat was separated by only one vote as of results posted Tuesday evening. And in Tarpon Springs, Michael Eisner had 10 more votes than candidate George Koulianos for Commission Seat 3 as of Tuesday night.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tobacco industry gets win at Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE — In what a dissenting justice called a “fundamental shift,” the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling that likely will make it harder for many plaintiffs suing tobacco companies about smoking-related illnesses. The 6-1 ruling dealt with plaintiffs in a large group of cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Tampa Bay Times

With local lawmakers in charge, USF receives record state funding

The University of South Florida has not always felt the warmth of state lawmakers’ limelight. But Tampa Bay’s 50,000-student university system is poised to see historic funding from the Legislature this year. The school is chalking that up to flush state coffers and the powerful support of two hometown leaders: House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

19 Best Smelling Body Washes for Women

Whether you are a mom who is constantly on the go or a manager at a prominent corporation, your life is full of hectic schedules and loads of stress. You may find yourself talking about self-care, stress-coping mechanisms and meditation. Since ancient times, aromatherapy has been used as a practice...
SKIN CARE
Tampa Bay Times

COVID experts hit the private sector — but still influence policy

Millions of free COVID-19 rapid tests arriving in Americans’ mailboxes are long-awaited vindication for Dr. Michael Mina, who, as a Harvard assistant professor, had been advocating for two years that the best way to limit COVID-19 is to identify it quickly, cheaply, and widely with rapid antigen tests so infected people know to isolate themselves.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Suncoast Parkway ramps at Ridge Road open

NEW PORT RICHEY — The full interchange at the Ridge Road Extension and Suncoast Parkway is open for business, Pasco County announced Thursday, at least during daylight hours. County officials had been urging the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to open the two ramps not yet in use even though supply...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy