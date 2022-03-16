ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Will taking in a Ukrainian refugee affect your council tax and benefits?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObCcr_0eh0GlRK00

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his military assault on the country on 24 February, according to the United Nations.

The exodus has seen asylum seekers spilling over into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova to escape the brutal Russian shelling of their cities, with the UN Children’s Fund reporting that one child per second is finding themselves displaced as a result of the invasion.

While British citizens have been deeply moved by the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people in their hour of need and been more than generous in donating funds and emergency supplies to help the refugees , Boris Johnson ’s government has been bitterly criticised for not doing enough to welcome them to these shores.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove finally announced the Homes for Ukraine scheme on Monday, which permits individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to house people fleeing war, providing them with a safe haven even if they have no prior ties to the UK.

According to the government , the first phase of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or Ukrainian family to stay with them in their own home.

Individual sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months.

In return, they will receive £350 per month as a “thank you”.

Ukrainians arriving in Britain as part of the initiative will undergo security checks before arrival and then be granted three years leave to remain and entitled to work and to access benefits and public services.

Since the launch of the scheme’s official website, more than 122,000 people have already registered their interest ahead of the application process opening on Friday 18 March.

Mr Gove said “tens of thousands” of refugees could come to Britain via the scheme and revealed that local authorities would receive £10,000 for each Ukrainian refugee sponsored in their area.

However, charities and opposition parties have expressed concern about the “slow and cumbersome” offer, with the Refugee Council saying the government is putting too many “bureaucratic hurdles” in the way and suggesting the scheme “will inevitably be restricted to those who are known to people in the UK”.

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy also ridiculed the “matching up” process to bring together hosts and refugees, telling LBC: We’re asking people to ask to take to social media at a time they’re fleeing a war zone. This is a serious crisis – it’s not an online dating situation.”

Among the questions people are seeking an answer to is whether taking part in the scheme will have an adverse impact on how much council tax they pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9Pzb_0eh0GlRK00

Mr Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has said in a statement that: “We do not intend participation in the scheme to impact the amount of council tax a resident will pay.”

It added: “We will discuss single occupant council tax discounts with councils.”

As for whether the receipt of £350 a month as part of the scheme will affect any other state benefits any individual might receive, Labour MP Clive Betts posed that exact question to refugees minister Richard Harrington during a Home Affairs Select Committee evidence session on Wednesday.

“Can we have an assurance that it will not affect people in any way in anything they can get from the government, for example where they may have a child going to university who might be eligible for a grant?” Mr Betts asked.

In response, Mr Harrington said: “I’ve been assured that is absolutely the case, it’s not treated as family income, it won’t affect rights to universal credit, it won’t affect council tax where there’s a discount for a single person, that sort of thing. That’s our intention and that’s what all the negotiations have been. It’s not additional income.”

Both Mr Gove and transport secretary Grant Shapps have said they intend to sign up to the scheme , as has the acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch .

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Betts
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Council Tax#Refugee Council#Refugee Crisis#The United Nations#Russian#The Un Children S Fund#British#The Homes For Ukraine#Ukrainians
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

Refugees fleeing Ukraine unaware of UK scheme to place them in sponsors’ homes, says Ed Davey

British government help for Ukrainians fleeing war has been branded “shambolic and amateur” by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey after a visit to a crossing point at the Polish town of Medyka.In an impromptu refugee centre, somewhat incongruously established in a disused Tesco supermarket, Davey saw charity workers from around the EU able to swiftly process new arrivals and assure them that sanctuary was awaiting them in Germany, Italy or Spain.But Ukrainians hoping to seek refuge in the UK told him they had no idea how to go about it, and had heard it would be difficult and expensive...
POLITICS
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy