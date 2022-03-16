Local black-owned restaurant's push for expansion comes with boost from Columbus law firm

Hixen Search Group is excited to announce that Dave Walker and Steve Gerity are moving forward into partnership positions with Hixen Search Group. Dave, Steve, and Chaz have all been working together for 8 years, and are excited to continue their partnership formally at Hixen Search Group. Chaz Hixen, founder of Hixen Search Group, said this: “[Dave, Steve, and I] work so well together. I value their opinion, and I really respect both of them. They put their blood, sweat, and tears into this firm, and they both earned it.” Dave Walker has been working in recruiting for nearly a decade, and brings an acute knowledge of finance and accounting in Ohio to Hixen Search Group. Dave is a deliberate, relationship-based recruiter with a deep network of candidates and clients across the Columbus and greater Ohio area. Dave is excited for Hixen Search Group’s bright future and growth in the coming years. Steve Gerity brings a genuine and authentic approach to his work. He puts his clients and candidates first, providing a quality experience before anything else. Steve was born and raised in Ohio and has spent nearly a decade in the recruiting industry, building his network. As a new partner, Steve is excited to continue to provide high-quality finance and accounting recruiting support and to build the culture of Hixen Search Group. Hixen Search Group is proud to officially welcome these two new partners, and looks forward to the bright future of Hixen Search Group in 2022 and beyond! About Hixen Search Group: At Hixen Search Group, your accounting and finance hiring needs are our first priority. Whether you are seeking to advance your career or grow your team, we connect premier accounting and finance professionals and employers.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO