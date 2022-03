The potential of blackouts (in New Mexico this summer) so concerned me that I spent time researching the problem. The Public Regulation Commission is responsible for regulating utilities. I learned this commission ignored warnings back when it rejected PNM’s replacement plan for the San Juan plant. The commission chose a plan that left PNM 120 megawatts short. What is so appalling is that in July of 2020, when this decision was being made, California was experiencing problems by moving too quickly in their transition to cleaner energy.

