ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man raped as he walked home from work in Manchester city centre

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQxYq_0eh0FFQP00

A man was raped in a fire exit as he was walking home from work in Manchester city centre , police have said.

Officers have released an e-fit image of the man they were looking to speak to in connection with the shocking incident.

The attack took place in the early hours of 31 January between 4am and 5am in the underpass near a hotel in Manchester.

DC Annabel Lewis, of Greater Manchester Police ’s City of Manchester division, said: “The victim was walking home from work when this incident happened.

“Specialist services are now on hand to provide him with support. Since the offence was reported, we have completed extensive enquiries and the victim has been able to produce an e-fit of the male, which we are releasing today.”

She added: “I would also like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with other information they think may assist us with our investigation to share it with Longsight CID directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Police said they received a report of the attack at around 5:20am on Monday 31 January.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester fly-tipper fined after being caught on CCTV

A woman who was caught on CCTV dumping bags of rubbish on a Manchester street has been fined more than £600. Keighley Whyte was spotted fly-tipping on New Viaduct Street in Ancoats and Beswick in June 2020. The 27-year-old, of Tartan Street, Clayton, admitted the offence at Manchester Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire Police officer Frazer McDowall denies raping woman

A serving Lincolnshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to raping a 20-year-old woman. PC Frazer McDowall, 23, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Lincoln on 16 October 2021 while he was off duty. The Lincoln-based officer denied the charge when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City Centre#Specialist#Longsight Cid#Crimestoppers
BBC

Scarborough police seek arsonist over attack on flats

An arson attack at a block of flats in which people were sleeping could have proved fatal, police have said. A pile of letters was set alight in a property on Prince of Wales Terrace, Scarborough, at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A smoke alarm was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', an inquest heard today. Police believe Mr McKeague, who was 23 when he disappeared, climbed into a bin behind Greggs which was then tipped into a Biffa waste lorry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man walked right into unlocked Brooklyn home: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man walked right into an unlocked Brooklyn home Feb. 21 before making his way through the house and disturbing possessions, police said Saturday. The suspect walked into the home, located near 40th Street and 6th Avenue, at about 2 p.m. Police said the house was unlocked, and the suspect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police bodycam footage shows Anthony Russell arrest

Police have released footage of the moment Anthony Russell was arrested in Staffordshire after killing three people in Coventry and Leamington Spa. The 39-year-old admitted murdering Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor. He was also found guilty of raping Ms McGregor after a trial at Warwick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal for information after teenager dies from stab wounds in Bury

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man died from stab wounds in Bury.Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday. Emergency services attended to the man, who was believed to be 19-years-old, at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of the force’s Bury district, said an investigation was now underway over the incident and urged anyone who may have information to come forward.“This incident happened in Bury town centre so we know there may be witnesses and...
HEALTH SERVICES
KGW

Mill Creek man says he was shot while on a walk with his son

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A Mill Creek family is warning people after they say they were shot at while walking on a nature path. Tristin Gillis was hit with a projectile he said left a .22-caliber-sized hole in his leg that narrowly missed their toddler. The trail in Mill...
MILL CREEK, WA
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy