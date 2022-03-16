ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Democrats Lose House Seats For Being Out of Touch Elites?

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Gutfeld!, Former Senior Counselor of President Trump Kellyanne Conway, actor, writer, and comedian...

radio.foxnews.com

Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Protecting his little KKK Caucus": AOC slams GOP leader for "toothless" condemnation of MTG

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday delivered a blistering denunciation of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he finally condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for appearing at a white nationalist conference over the weekend. Writing on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez accused McCarthy of covering for the racist behavior of Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

9 House Democrats Have COVID After Party Retreat

Several House Democrats have revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 after a party retreat last week. Many of the lawmakers had been together on the House floor, maskless, for a vote on a spending bill last Wednesday before traveling together to the private party retreat in Philadelphia, The New York Times reports. Reps. Jared Golden (ME), Joe Neguse (CO), and Andy Kim (NJ) were among those to reveal their diagnoses on Tuesday, while four other lawmakers said they had caught the virus in recent days. Two other lawmakers, Reps. Gerald Connolly (VA) and Peter Welch (VT), also tested positive, though they reportedly did not attend the party retreat. While President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the event on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said all those lawmakers present were vaccinated and the president tested negative for the virus on Sunday. The outbreak comes after Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, also revealed a COVID-19 diagnosis, prompting the vice president to pull out of an event with Biden at the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
