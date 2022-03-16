ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin worth $1.2 billion just left Coinbase as price surges

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6ozB_0eh0Evww00

More than a billion dollars worth of bitcoin has been removed from one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, marking the highest single-week outflow in nearly five years.

The $1.2 billion that left Coinbase comes amid a resurgent cryptocurrency market – the price of bitcoin is up over 7 per cent over the last week – and could signal a significant increase in institutional accumulation and adoption.

Follow our live coverage of the crypto market

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively tight window between $34,000 and $44,000, which it has traded between since the beginning of the year.

The movement of funds, tracked by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, saw 31,130 BTC leave the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange, pushing Coinbase’s balance to a four-year low of 649,500 BTC.

Despite the dwindling supply, there is still the potential for a “capitulation event” that could see the price of bitcoin crash in a similar way to previous market cycles.

“The market currently exists in a delicate balance, amidst a backdrop of high macro and geopolitical uncertainty playing out on the global stage,” Glassnode notes in its weekly report .

“We are now two years on from the major capitulation event in March 2020 that saw bitcoin prices plummet over 52 per cent, fall from $8,000 to $3,800 in two trading days, and marked the end of the 2019-20 bear cycle. Capitulation events like this often signify a complete and total flush out of all remaining sellers, turning the tides in the favour of the bulls.”

Just over 10 per cent of the active bitcoin supply is held on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, with the rest held in either hot wallets connected to the internet and ready to be spent, or in cold storage for the purpose of saving. There is also a significant proportion of the 21 million bitcoins that will ever exist that are inaccessible doe to the owners losing their access codes or dying without passing them on.

“With over 2.51m BTC held by short-term holders at an unrealised loss, there remains a risk that sellers have not yet been fully exhausted,” Glassnode noted.

“The ‘potential energy’ for a capitulation event is there, and such an event would be consistent with all prior bear cycles. However, HODLing [refusing to sell] does continue to dominate investor behaviour, and the longer-term accumulation trends are still impressively constructive.”

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested market reactions to Russia-Ukraine tensions might be exaggerated. "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," he told Fox Business on Monday. Cuban said investor worries about Fed rate hikes are overblown, and there aren't many other good...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy