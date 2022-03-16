ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Sen. Roy Blunt meets SCOTUS nominee

By Gregg Palermo
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pTqY_0eh0DydK00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met Wednesday with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings which are scheduled to start next week.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, a District of Columbia Court of Appeals judge, met last week with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who will be among those asking questions next week.

“I appreciated the opportunity to visit with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy,” Blunt said in a statement afterward. “I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination.”

Blunt did not vote on her confirmation to the Appeals court last June. His staff said he had a family commitment at home in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Blunt
KOLR10 News

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus Nominee#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Court Of Appeals#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Companies join Convoy of Hope in supporting Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several companies have joined together to support Convoy of Hope’s efforts in 6 countries surrounding Ukraine. Convoy of Hope has teams in 6 countries surrounding Ukraine, including a team in Poland from Convoy of Hope headquarters in Republic, Missouri. Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, has partnered with Convoy of Hope and humanitarian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy