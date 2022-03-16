ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France vs England rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream free and team news for Six Nations finale

By Sam Street
 1 day ago
ENGLAND travel to Paris as they look to deprive the French of a Grand Slam.

Eddie Jones' men battled bravely against Ireland last week after having Charlie Ewels sent off 82 seconds into the match.

France are one game away from the Grand Slam Credit: Getty
Marcus Smith briefly looked like he may kick 14-men England to victory over Ireland against all odds Credit: Reuters

However, they ultimately went down to a 32-15 defeat, leaving them out of the running for the Six Nations title.

The French meanwhile have been in fantastic form this year and know victory will see them win the Six Nations for the first time since 2010, regardless of what second placed Ireland do against Scotland.

But Eddie Jones has backed his England side to spring a surprise.

He said: “One thing I know is that there’s not a team in the world or in the history of the game that does not have a chink in their armour.

“Every team has a chink. It is your ability to find and expose that chink which is going to be the key on Saturday.”

What time does France vs England rugby kick off?

  • France take on England on Saturday, March 16.
  • The match kicks off at 8pm UK time.
  • It takes place at the Stade de France.
  • When the sides met last year, England ended Les Bleus Grand Slam bid with a 23-20 victory at Twickenham.

What TV channel is France vs England rugby on and can I live stream it?

  • France vs England is live on ITV.
  • Coverage commences at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to the ITV Hub.
  • France 2 is the Six Nations broadcaster in France.

Can I watch France vs England rugby for free?

  • Yes. ITV is free for all UK viewers with a TV licence.

Team news

Jack Willis has returned to the England squad a year on from his horror knee injury against Italy.

Tom Curry, who captained England in their first two Six Nations matches, is out with a hamstring injury however.

The Red Rose have no further injury concerns.

Latest odds

France 4/11

Draw 25/1

England 23/10

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Wednesday, March 16

